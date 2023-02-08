Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of MSA Safety worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $137.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.08. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $146.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSA. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

