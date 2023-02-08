Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Display worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.10.

Universal Display stock opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.18.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

