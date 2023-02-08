Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,286 shares of company stock worth $25,892,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CBRE Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

