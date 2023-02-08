Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,728 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Timken worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Timken by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 104,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Timken by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,124 shares of company stock worth $2,607,987. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Timken Stock Performance

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

NYSE TKR opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.