Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,737 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hexcel worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 174.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock worth $663,578. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HXL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

NYSE:HXL opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

