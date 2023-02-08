Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,780 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 103,438 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

