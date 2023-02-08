Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Down to $110.03

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.03, but opened at $104.28. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $107.90, with a volume of 108,716 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,947 shares of company stock worth $10,522,682. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

