Nick Daddario Sells 806 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Nick Daddario sold 200 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $16,400.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 44 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $3,455.76.

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $633,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 28.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $1,928,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

