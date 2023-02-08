Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $11,837,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 207,976 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ChampionX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. Citigroup raised their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.