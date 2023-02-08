Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 2,922.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 323.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coty by 48.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.