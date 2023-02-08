Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $232.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.86. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.