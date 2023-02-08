Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 80.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 131.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $3,916,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 11.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Medifast Stock Performance

Medifast Announces Dividend

MED stock opened at $114.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average is $122.48. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $200.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

