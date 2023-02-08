Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.
Franchise Group Stock Up 0.2 %
FRG opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76.
Franchise Group Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.
