Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,512 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Solar Stock Performance
NASDAQ FSLR opened at $165.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.88. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $185.28.
First Solar Profile
First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.
