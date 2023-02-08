Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,512 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $165.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.88. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $185.28.

First Solar Profile

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

