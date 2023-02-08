Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $245.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.88. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $298.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $1,847,354.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,480,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,486,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.93, for a total transaction of $259,870.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,479,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,608,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $1,847,354.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,480,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,486,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,178,819. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

