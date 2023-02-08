Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWT. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 70,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Insider Transactions at Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Price Performance

In other news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Redwood Trust news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.58%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

