Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of The RMR Group worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The RMR Group by 108.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 287,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 149,209 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in The RMR Group by 147.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 132,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in The RMR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 72,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

The RMR Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RMR stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $893.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.45. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $31.73.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.89 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

