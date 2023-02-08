Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,476 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 338.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 48.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $802.86 million, a PE ratio of 183.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,444.72%.

OPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

