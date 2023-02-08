Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,961 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ellington Financial worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EFC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 21.09 and a quick ratio of 21.09.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.26%.

Ellington Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

