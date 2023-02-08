Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,880 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in iStar by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 269,728 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in iStar by 8.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,627,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 132,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iStar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iStar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 121,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iStar by 588.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 610,551 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAR. Raymond James downgraded iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $810.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

