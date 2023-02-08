Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 728 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.
NYSE FND opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $112.79.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
