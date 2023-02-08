Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 728 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $112.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.