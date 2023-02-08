Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 761 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Deluxe worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Deluxe by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Price Performance

Deluxe stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.55. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

DLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Deluxe Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Further Reading

