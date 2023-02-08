Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $453.74 and last traded at $453.32. Approximately 116,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,385,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.32.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.