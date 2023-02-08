Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 760.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NRIX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

