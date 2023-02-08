O Dell Group LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

TSLA opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

