onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $80.89, but opened at $77.75. onsemi shares last traded at $80.26, with a volume of 1,599,500 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.64.

onsemi Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

