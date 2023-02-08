onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $80.89, but opened at $77.75. onsemi shares last traded at $80.26, with a volume of 1,599,500 shares.

Specifically, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on onsemi from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.64.

The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in onsemi by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in onsemi by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in onsemi by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in onsemi by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

