Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after purchasing an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 211,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.