Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,553 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 492.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 113,655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,489 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 194.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 4.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

PRFT stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $116.44.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

