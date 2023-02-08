Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 437,700 Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,903,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 826,278 shares during the period.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of JGGCR opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGGCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.