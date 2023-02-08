Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 610,672 Shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSW)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSW – Get Rating) by 488.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 735,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,672 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOSW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

