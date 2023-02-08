Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.37% of IX Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXAQ. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in IX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IX Acquisition by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in IX Acquisition by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,987 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in IX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,861,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IXAQ stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

