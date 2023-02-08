Periscope Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.39% of Dune Acquisition worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUNE. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

