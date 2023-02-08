Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.36% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,199,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 865.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 274,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $1,350,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWEL opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

