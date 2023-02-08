Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,260 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,946,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,495,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AOGO opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

