Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,687 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.67% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 75,727 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 185,509 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 294,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 192,767 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 341,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 49,538 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNAD opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

