Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW – Get Rating) by 272.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 821,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,940 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

CBRGW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

