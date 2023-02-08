Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW – Get Rating) by 272.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 821,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,940 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Chain Bridge I Stock Performance
CBRGW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.
About Chain Bridge I
