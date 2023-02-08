Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating) by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 187,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,796,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 696,565 shares in the last quarter.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTFW opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

