Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW – Get Rating) by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,867 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ahren Acquisition were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth $30,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ahren Acquisition by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,037,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

Ahren Acquisition stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.47.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

