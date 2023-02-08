Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ahren Acquisition were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Ahren Acquisition by 9.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 106,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ahren Acquisition by 676.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 752,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Ahren Acquisition by 15.3% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AHRN opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Ahren Acquisition Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

