Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,895 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chavant Capital Acquisition worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLAY. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 266.9% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLAY stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

