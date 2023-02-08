Periscope Capital Inc. Has $134,000 Stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAW)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAW – Get Rating) by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ ALPAW opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.32.

