Periscope Capital Inc. Has $579,000 Holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.0% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 113,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSAC opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

About Medicus Sciences Acquisition

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

