Periscope Capital Inc. Has $726,000 Stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.89% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. UBS Group AG grew its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BREZ opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

