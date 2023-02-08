Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of TWO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWOA. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TWO in the second quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in TWO by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,073,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 281,867 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TWO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TWO by 389.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 125,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TWO alerts:

TWO Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TWOA stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. two has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

About TWO

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.