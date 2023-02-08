Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,100 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $10,289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 1,730.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 800,156 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $6,986,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $4,990,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 240.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 680,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 480,427 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCB opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

