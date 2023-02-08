Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 682,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,464,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,000,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,996,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 337,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Company Profile

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

