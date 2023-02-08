Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOAC. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,111,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

TOAC stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Talon 1 Acquisition Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

