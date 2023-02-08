Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $980,000 Investment in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth $287,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,924,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Trading Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ:IPAX opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inflection Point Acquisition Profile

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Inflection Point Acquisition in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.