Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 103,225 Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,225 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.42% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 21.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 27.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,159 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JUGG opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.